Fallon, Lucille LaCroix
Lucille LaCroix Fallon, 78, from Durham Connecticut entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. Lucille was born in New Haven Connecticut on April 19, 1941, daughter of the late Edward LaCroix and Jeannette (Bassette) LaCroix. She was predeceased by her husband Harold (Bud) Fallon, Jr. and a daughter (Michele Diamonte).
Lucille brought much happiness to everyone she knew. She enjoyed many hobbies including watching NASCAR, cheering on the UCONN huskies, playing card games with her family, going to the beach, and trying her luck at the casino. Her dog Lilly brought her years of comfort and companionship. Her Christian faith was very important to her, and she lived her life by these values and beliefs. She was employed by the State of Connecticut, and after retirement, spent her later years caring for others, including her grandchildren and an elderly man from her church. These experiences brought her the most satisfaction and happiness.
Lucille will forever be remembered by her children Marc Diamonte and Lisa (Diamonte) Ventrelli and her husband Anthony, her stepdaughters Meghan Fallon and Christen (Fallon) Roy and her husband Jeffrey, her nine grandchildren Ashtin, Paul, Mario and Charles Diamonte, Nicholas Voisine, Sophia and Talia Ventrelli, Tyler and Aiden Roy and two great-granddaughters. She leaves behind five siblings Yevette Smith and her husband Fred, Edward LaCroix, Jr. and his wife Marcia, Lorett Ferraro and her husband John, Theresa Frank and her husband Sam and Armand LaCroix, Sr. and his wife Celeste. Lucille will fondly be remembered by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Branford Bible Chapel (212 Branford Road, North Branford, Connecticut) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019