Lucille Martone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martone, Lucille
Lucille Martone, age 87, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of Anthony C. Martone Sr. Lucille was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette Corvino Cioca. She was the mother of Donna (Raymond Mayberry) Martone of West Haven, Michael (Andialely) Martone and the late Anthony C. Martone Jr., grandmother of Carissa DelVasto, Toni Marie Ruggiero, Charles (Melissa Marchitto) Ruggiero Jr., great-grandmother of Cameron, James and Sean and sister of Anthony Cioffi. Lucille was predeceased by her siblings Frances Snedeker and Frank Cioffi Jr.
The hours for visitation will be held on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at the St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven at 11a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please, visit our website at
www.westhaveufuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral
10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church at the St. John Vianney Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved