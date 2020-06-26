Lucille Martone

Martone, LucilleLucille Martone, age 87, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of Anthony C. Martone Sr. Lucille was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette Corvino Cioca. She was the mother of Donna (Raymond Mayberry) Martone of West Haven, Michael (Andialely) Martone and the late Anthony C. Martone Jr., grandmother of Carissa DelVasto, Toni Marie Ruggiero, Charles (Melissa Marchitto) Ruggiero Jr., great-grandmother of Cameron, James and Sean and sister of Anthony Cioffi. Lucille was predeceased by her siblings Frances Snedeker and Frank Cioffi Jr.The hours for visitation will be held on Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church at the St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven at 11a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please, visit our website at