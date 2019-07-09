New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
1324 Chapel St.
New Haven,, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
1324 Chapel St.,
New Haven, CT
View Map
1918 - 2019
Lucille P. Washington Obituary
Lucille, Washington
Lucille P. Washington affectionally known as "Cille" peacefully departed this life and entered eternal rest on Wed., July 3, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was born on March 3, 1918 in Gatesville, NC to the late Ernest and Sarah (Eure) Blanchard. Lucille leaves to cherish her memories, 3 daughters, Theresa Randolph, Shirley Robinson, and Janet (Chester) Carolina; 1 son, Patrick Poole, Sr.; stepson, Dr. James Washington Jr.; 23 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. Lucille was predeceased by her sons, Augustus "Al" Jr., William, and David Poole; 4 sisters; 8 brothers; granddaughters, Constance Wallace and Tami Crocker; grandson, Tramaine Poole, Sr.; and great-great-granddaughter, Saniya Lavett Mercado. A celebration of life will take place Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Washington family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
