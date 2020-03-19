New Haven Register Obituaries
Lucille Worthy


1924 - 2020
Lucille Worthy Obituary
Worthy, Lucille
Lucille Worthy, 95, of Hamden, CT, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 20, 1924, in Clinton, NC. She moved to Hamden where she was a successful beautician. She was a longtime member of Eastern Stars and Immanuel Baptist Church. She always put the needs of others before her own. She had the most loving smile and her beautiful spirit made it easy for others to love. She leaves to mourn her daughter, Barbara Santos, daughter-in-love, Debbie Ferguson, two granddaughters, Melissa Santos-Jefferies (Chad Jefferies) and Cassandra Santos, two grandsons, Brian Worthy (Charmain Worthy) and Michael Worthy, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her son Paul Worthy, Jr. Although she will be deeply missed by her family and friends, there is great comfort in knowing that she lived a long and beautiful life. Her legacy will forever live on through those that love her. Services will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Worthy family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020
