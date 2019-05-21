|
|
Gatison, Lucius
Lucius (Bully) Gatison, 97, of New Haven, departed this life on Wed., May 15, 2019. He was born March 30, 1922 in Darlington, SC to the late George and Onetha Gatison. A celebration of life will be held Fri., May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Webster St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Gatison family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019