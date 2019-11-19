New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucrezia Izzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucrezia Porto Izzo


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucrezia Porto Izzo Obituary
IZZO, LUCREZIA PORTO
Lucrezia Porto Izzo, 86, of North Haven, formerly of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Izzo. Lucrezia was born in Faicchio, province of Benevento, Italy on November 16, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria Esposito Porto. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Giuseppe (Domenica) Izzo, Antonio (Kim) Izzo, Benny (Heike Severine) Izzo, Josephine "Pina" (Mario) Marra and Gino (Lisa) Izzo. Grandmother of Pasquale, Lucrezia (Krisha), Stefano, Antonio, Ivana, Lucrezia, Erica, Michael, Adrianna, Mario Antonio, Gabriella, Domenic, Nicholas, Jessica, Giada and the late Antonio. Great-grandmother of Antonio, Alexandra, Russell, Ella and Tony. Sister of Angelo, Giuseppe, Immacolata, Nicolina, Antoinette Porto and the late Domenico Porto.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lucrezia Izzo can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include the honoree's name on the memo line. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucrezia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -