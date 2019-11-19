|
|
IZZO, LUCREZIA PORTO
Lucrezia Porto Izzo, 86, of North Haven, formerly of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Izzo. Lucrezia was born in Faicchio, province of Benevento, Italy on November 16, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria Esposito Porto. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Giuseppe (Domenica) Izzo, Antonio (Kim) Izzo, Benny (Heike Severine) Izzo, Josephine "Pina" (Mario) Marra and Gino (Lisa) Izzo. Grandmother of Pasquale, Lucrezia (Krisha), Stefano, Antonio, Ivana, Lucrezia, Erica, Michael, Adrianna, Mario Antonio, Gabriella, Domenic, Nicholas, Jessica, Giada and the late Antonio. Great-grandmother of Antonio, Alexandra, Russell, Ella and Tony. Sister of Angelo, Giuseppe, Immacolata, Nicolina, Antoinette Porto and the late Domenico Porto.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lucrezia Izzo can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include the honoree's name on the memo line. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2019