Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of Our Lady of Pompeii Church
355 Foxon Rd
East Haven, CT
View Map
Cifarelli, Lucy "Patty"
Lucy "Patty" Cifarelli, 61, went home to be with the Lord and her daddy. She passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of Lawrence and Sherry (Bolger) Cifarelli. Lucy is survived by her devoted mother, Sherry and six brothers/sisters that she cherished, Paula Franchi (Chris), Lawrence A. Cifarelli Jr. (Beverly), Barbara Jean Cifarelli-Law (Billy), Sherry Apuzzo (Ken), John Cifarelli (Sissy) and Joann Roca (Vinny).Lucy is also survived by sixteen nieces/nephews whom she adored, Chris, Renée, Larry III, Kyle, Robert, George, Jacob, Mark, Macey, Alec, John Jr., Brittney, Lanie, Vinny, Joseph and Nicholas, six great nieces/nephews; Lex, Maximus, Guy III, Molly, Alvah, and Cal.
A proud parishioner and member of the "Get Together" of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, a participant of the Trayne-Mor / Special Olympics and former employee of Burger King and Goodwill. She was also involved with "Best Buddies" of Yale. A special "Thank You" for her past and present caregivers, Cheryl, Kenaya, Lisa, Lilliana and Mary.
Family will receive friends from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday for a 12 PM (Noon) Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd, East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Father James Shanley Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Pompeii. Lucy lived her life to the fullest with a kind heart for all.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
