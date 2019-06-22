Liebert, Lucy (Bradford)

Lucy Bradford Liebert died peacefully at her home in Prospect on June 8th after a lengthy battle with COPD. She was 79. She was born on June 30, 1939 in New York City, the daughter of Herman W. Liebert and Laura P. Liebert. Lucy grew up in New Haven, CT and was a graduate of the Day School, Stoneleigh Prospect Hill School, Garland College and graduated as an LPN in 1975.

After working in several hospitals around the country, she settled in Prospect, CT and spent the remainder of her working career at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. She is survived by her brother, Frederick P. Liebert of Hilton Head, SC; a nephew, C. Blake Liebert of Salisbury, MA; a niece, W. Brooke Esteves of Westford, MA and four grandnieces and nephews.

Lucy was the most warm-hearted and caring person who felt most comfortable giving to others. She had an unending and unconditional love for animals throughout her life. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her many friendships, her love for animals, her curious collection of very short pencils and her love of the occasional scotch.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Prospect Memorial. A private service and interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in New York. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

The family would like to express our most sincere appreciation to Sally Ruta for her extraordinary care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to halfwayhomerescue.org or PalmettoAnimalLeague.org in her name. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019