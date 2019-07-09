Nappe, Lucy May

Lucy May (Osborne) Nappe, age 89 passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida, on June 17th, 2019. She was born in Bethel, Connecticut on July 15th, 1929, to Lucy (Carr) Osbourne and Raymond Osborne. She was a resident of West Haven Connecticut and Dunnellon, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Charles C Nappe Sr. She is survived by her son, Charles C Nappe Jr., daughter-in-law, Angela Sansone-Nappe, daughter, Susan Nappe, granddaughter, Nicole Nappe-Herrera and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Alexander Herrera. Lucy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and valued the simple pleasures in life. She had the ability to connect with every person she met. Her laugh was infectious; she will be dearly missed. Friends and family are invited to join us for a memorial mass in celebration of her life on July 13th, 2019 at 11 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 211 Main Street in West Haven, Connecticut. Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019