McManus, Lucy
Lucy D'Alessio McManus, 94, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to Edward J. McManus. Lucy was born in New Haven on February 28, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Matteo and Maria Cipriano D'Alessio. She was a crossing guard at Montowese School. Lucy enjoyed duck pin bowling, was a UCONN Huskies Men & Women basketball fan, but most of all she was devoted to her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Edward (Kathleen) McManus and Robert (Michele) McManus. Grandmother of Melissa (James) Greenwood, Michael, and Ashley McManus. Great-grandmother of Luke Greenwood. Predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning, June 16th, from 10:00 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave at 11:45. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 12 Noon (masks and social distancing required). Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38301-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 12, 2020.