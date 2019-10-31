New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
Derby, CT
Lucy Nocella


1938 - 2019
Lucy Nocella Obituary
Nocella, Lucy
Lucy Nocella, age 80, wife of the late Benito Nocella and Ansonia resident, passed away Oct. 28. Shewas born Nov. 9, 1938 in Piscatto Italy, daughter of the late Nicola and Antoinette Ruffini Marinelli.
A Valley resident since emigrating from Italy in 1955, Lucy was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia and worked as a machine operator for BIC Pen Co. for 29 years. She was a member of The Ansonia and Derby Senior Centers. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers
Elmo, Enzo, Dominick and Paul Marinelli. She leaves to cherish her memory her son John Nocella (Cheryl) of Maine, daughters Rita Steinfeld (Ken) of Prospect and Annmarie Bartolini (Jim) of Waterbury, brothers Arnold Marinelli of Florida and Dario Marinelli of Woodbury, sisters Adrianna Carlson and Paula David, both of Florida and 7grandchildren, Leanna Steinfeld, Jessica Bartolini, Crystal Steinfeld, Eric Bartolini, Anthony Bartolini, Kim Haskill and Denise Antonsion and 4 great-grandchildren. Following her wishes, funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Derby. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 /[email protected]
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 1, 2019
