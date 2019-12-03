|
|
Sabellico, Lucy
Lucy Sabellico, 106, who was a long time resident of New Haven passed away November 30, 2019 at the Suffield House. She was born in Mistretta, Italy on April 26, 1913 and came to this country when she was three years old. Lucy initially could not speak the language but persevered. She graduated from high school, and has voted in many elections since she became a citizen. She was a skilled seamstress and worked at several New Haven dress companies and was a member of the Ladies International Garment Workers Union. She enjoyed preparing a variety of Italian meals for her family. She was a former member of the Inter Senior Y, Village Unity League, Woodbridge Senior Center and the Chit Chat Club. She was honored by the Agency on Aging and attended several centenarian celebrations. She is survived by her son Thomas of Woodbridge and daughter Anita of Suffield, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Louis, 2 sisters and 2 bothers. She had a zest for life and enjoyed the little things as much as the big ones. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral from the Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven Thursday at 10:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aeden's Church at 11:00. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Thursday from 9:30 -- 10:30. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to The Agency on Aging, 17 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019