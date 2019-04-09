New Haven Register Obituaries
Lucy Scarpa Obituary
Scarpa, Lucy
Lucy P. Maturo Scarpa, 101, of Hamden, died April 8, 2019, at home, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Scarpa. Lucy was born in New Haven, March 17, 1918, daughter of the late Peter and Maria Teresa DeChello Maturo and resided in Hamden most of her life. She worked for Nationwide Insurance Company for almost 40 years, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and shopping and was especially devoted to her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Corinne Bloechle (Tom), Sandra Costanzo (Robert) and Edward Scarpa (Carmen), 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Nancy and Rae Maturo, Rose Ardolino, Mary Roderick, Frank, Louis and Dominic Maturo. Funeral Thursday at 10:30 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, and at 11 o'clock at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019
