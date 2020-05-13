Violano, LucyLucy Felicello Violano, 87, fell asleep in West Haven and awoke in heaven on May 7, 2020. Loving mother to Jackie and Joe Morrell and Michael and Cheryl Violano. The light of her world were her granddaughters, Jocey and Jolie Morrell, whom she was extremely proud of. She also leaves 2 step grandchildren, Steven Harris and Stefanie Beavais, 3 step-great grandchildren Camryn, Jaelyn and Alexandrea, and two special in-laws Marie and Larry Carfora and Annie and Mario Tobia. The youngest of 10 children, Lucy was a dedicated single mother for most of her life, who spent her time raising her two children and caring for her two granddaughters. She enjoyed her time working at Walgreens for many years and working with her son at Vio's Sports Plus. She will be remembered for her loud antics, her fiery personality and her strength. She loved putting on a show for her "I Love Lucy" video fans. After battling dementia for over 7 years, her family is finding comfort in knowing that her soul is finally at peace. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Lee, her VN Carrie, her caregiver Yvetteliz, and the wonderful care from Hospice in her last days.We cannot say, we will not say, that she is gone, for she is just away.At this time, due to current COVID-19 health restrictions, and for the safety of Lucy's family, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westie's Care, c/o Phil Liscio, 104 Bluff Ave., West Haven. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,