Williams, LuellaLuella A. Williams, 95, of Hamden died May 21st at the Arden House after a long illness. Born in Lansdale, PA, daughter of the late George and Anna Dyson, she was the wife of the late Stanley Williams. Luella resided in Brown Mills N.J. most of her life where she was an active member of the Brown Mills Methodist Church. She moved to Hamden in 2005 and joined Hamden Plains United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son Jesse and Susan Williams, a daughter Trudy Williams both of Hamden and grandchildren, Karen and Brian Williams and Jacqueline and her husband John Rocco. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers, George, Maurice, and David Dyson, and sisters, Helen Ricci and Georgeen Ames. Private services were held Thursday at Hamden Plains U.M.C., follwed by interment with her husband in Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.