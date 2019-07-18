|
|
Nichols, Luis Antonio
Luis Antonio Nichols, entered into eternal life on Saturday July 13, 2019. Beloved son of Maria Luisa Florentino and Juan Nichols Paris. Loving father of Lewis Nichols, Tiana Nichols, Jaeden Luis Nichols, Corrie Nichols and Prince Javier Nichols. Cherished brother of Robinson Nichols, John Generous Ladson, Luis Emmanuel Nichols, Alexander Nichols, Ingrid Nichols, Cynthia Mildred Nichols, Joey Ladson, Valerie Ladson Tanner, Helena Ladson Lademo, Alan Ladson, Felicia Rumley and Shanese Ladson. He was predeceased by his adopted mother Mildred Nichols.
A Celebration of Luis Life will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Ebenezer Chapel, 50 Dwight St, New Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing from 10-11 a.m. at the Church. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019