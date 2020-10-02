Hernandez, LuisLuis Hernandez 68 of New Haven passed away September 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born March 19 in Puerto Rico to Luis Sr. and Rosa (Bruno) Hernandez. Luis is survived by his mother, Rosa, companion of 38 years, Ann Marie Hotchkiss and children, Bernadette Edwards of New Haven, Luis Macleod (Delia) of New Haven, Clifford Macleod (Jess) of Branford, Brenda Hernandez (Darren) of New Haven and Luis Hernandez of New Haven. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, along with numerous brothers/sisters and nieces/nephews in Puerto Rico. Luis was preceded in death by his father and daughter, Felicia Marie Hernandez and two brothers, Angel and Renaldo MelendezFamily will receive mask wearing friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven from 9 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at which time his funeral procession will leave for a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven.203-467-2789