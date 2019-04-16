|
|
Garcia, Luis Morales
Luis Morales Garcia, age 53, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at YNHH (St. Raphael's Campus). He was born June 14, 1965 in New Haven, son of Santos Garcia of PR, and the late Epifania Morales. Beloved brother of Vidal Garcia (Rebecca), Jose Morales (Iris), Maria Garcia, Carmen Morales, Julio Morales (Iris). Also survived by a host nieces and nephews. Predeceased by one sister Virginia Martinez and one brother Santos Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services held on Saturday at Colonial 8:30-10 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 17, 2019