Lydiksen, Luke Edward
Luke Edward Lydiksen gained his wings and flew into the arms of his mom, the late Angela (Cannici)Lydiksen, on October 29, 2020. Luke was born to Angela (Cannici) and Erik Edward Lydiksen on March 23, 1999. Luke leaves behind the best dad ever, Erik Edward Lydiksen, his awesome big brother Erik Vincent Lydiksen, and his loving step mom Diane (King) Lydiksen, who cared for and loved Luke unconditionally. Luke was loved by all, especially his Aunts and Uncles, who cherished every moment with him - Julie (Cannici) Heakler and her husband Stevenr of PA, Laura (Lydiksen) Cullen and her husband Kevin of NY, Karen (Lydiksen) Murphy of Seymour, CT and Gordon F. King of Clinton, CT. He was treasured by his beloved "Noni" Helmi (Cannici) Troiani of PA, who dedicated her life and her love to Luke. He is also survived by a large group of cousins, from CT, PA, NY, and WA; they will miss him tremendously, as he was loved by all! Luke was currently a student at St. Vincent's School for Special Needs, Trumbull CT. School was Luke's happy place. He was loved beyond words and was affectionately called Luke-a-Liscious by his teachers. Luke had a contagious smile, an infectious laugh, along his gorgeous, unforgettable eyes. Luke was blessed, although handed many challenges. Throughout his short life, he faced every challenge with a smile, followed by a laugh. He has truly taught all who entered his life how to face adversities with a smile. We would like to send our sincere thanks and blessings to the staff at St. Vincent's School for Special needs for making Luke so happy and caring for him like no other. To Shannon, his nurse, who loved and adored Luke as if he were her own. The care and love she had given Luke is immeasurable. We invite family and friends to pay their respects to Luke at Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 on Friday, November 6th from 4 – 8 p.m. Committal services will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 10:45 a.m. DIRECTLY in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. Social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CFC International 8270 W Bent Tree Drive Peoria, AZ 85383 or St. Vincent's Special Needs Services, 95 Merritt Blvd., Trumbull, CT 06611 in loving memory of Luke Lydiksen. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com