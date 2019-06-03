Bogue, Lula Mae

Lula Mae Bogue, 94, of North Branford passed away on May 31, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Roy Y. Bogue. Lula Mae was born in Jacksonville, Georgia on May 17, 1925 to the late Austin and Flonnie Mae (Edmonson) Bowen. She worked at Whitney Blake Co. for 27 years before going to Grand Light & Supply for 15 years as a purchasing agent. Lula Mae was a very determined and strong willed person who kept her family most important in her life. She was a great homemaker, even going back to work in order to provide for and take care of her family after her husband became ill. Lula Mae enjoyed fishing, bowling, a good poker game and in her later years the casino. She especially loved her annual trip to Florida to visit with family. She is survived by her two children, Loretta (Michael) Vastarelli of North Branford and Roy (Linda) Bogue of North Haven and one sister, Virginia Boucher of Clearwater, FL. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Cheryl, Bill Jr., Chris, Kimberly, Roy Jr., Richard, Dawn and Patricia and nine loving nieces and nephews. Lula Mae was predeceased by two sons, William and Richard Bogue, two sisters, Leila Padgett Smith and Austine Lasher and two brothers, Ernest and William Bowen. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

