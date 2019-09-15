|
White, Lula
Retired teacher, civil rights and social activist, Lula M. White, died at the age of 80 on September 10, 2019 after lengthy illnesses. The Hamden/New Haven resident was predeceased by Edward White, Sr. (father), Willie Mae White (mother), adn Charlie Mae White (stepmother).
Lula attended Hillhouse High School, Class of 1956, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and Master's Degree in History with honors from The University of Chicago. Ms. White taught history for over 28 years at the former Lee High School in New Haven, Connecticut.
Ms. White was one in a notable group of people, including Georgia Congressman John Lewis, Founder and Chairman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination for President in 2020. Ms. White was frequently jailed as a freedom rider trying to desegregate public transportation. In addition, she was arrested for striking to raise salaries for teachers, and jeered for marching to protest injustice. She was recognized by the Quinnipiac University School of Law in 2016, was awarded the Thurgood Marshall Award for her activism and community service, and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from Albertus Magnus College in 2010. Lula fought the good fight.
She traveled the world garnering friendships, inspiring family, and battling oppression.
She is survived by Edward White, Jr., brother, formerly of New Haven and currently of Vero Beach, Florida, Dorothy White Johnson, sister, Hamden, CT. Donald White, brother, Hamden, CT and Ronald White, brother, Washington, DC.
She also leaves behind 3 nieces (Aisha, Jamila, and Shalaya), 2 nephews (Teddy, Clinton), 7 grandnieces, 2 grandnephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be announced, tentatively planned for December 2019. For more information, see facebook.com/events/899023783814200 or
[email protected]
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 16, 2019