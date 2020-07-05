1/1
Lupo Salvatore Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lupo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore Jr., Lupo
Salvatore Lupo Jr., 76, of Spring Hill, FL., formerly of Hamden, died June 30 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband Nancy Wortman Lupo. Born in New Haven, son of the late Salvatore & Ruth Murray Lupo, Sal worked as an electrician for both the Winchester and Bayer companies. He was a Navy veteran and member of American Legion Post 88. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Salvatore (Pamela) Lupo III of Wallingford, daughters; Evon Lupo of Florida, and Ruth (Deborah) Lupo of Wallingford, a sister Theresa Lupo and her partner Pat of Norwalk, grandchildren; Michael, Emma, Anthony, and Isabelle, and a goddaughter Louisa. Funeral services will be held THURSDAY at 9:15 from the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave. Hamden, and at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved