Salvatore Jr., LupoSalvatore Lupo Jr., 76, of Spring Hill, FL., formerly of Hamden, died June 30 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband Nancy Wortman Lupo. Born in New Haven, son of the late Salvatore & Ruth Murray Lupo, Sal worked as an electrician for both the Winchester and Bayer companies. He was a Navy veteran and member of American Legion Post 88. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Salvatore (Pamela) Lupo III of Wallingford, daughters; Evon Lupo of Florida, and Ruth (Deborah) Lupo of Wallingford, a sister Theresa Lupo and her partner Pat of Norwalk, grandchildren; Michael, Emma, Anthony, and Isabelle, and a goddaughter Louisa. Funeral services will be held THURSDAY at 9:15 from the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave. Hamden, and at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m.