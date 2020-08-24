Lura Ellsworth

Ellsworth, Lura
Lura G. Ellsworth of Branford died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. Lura was born in New Haven on February 28, 1926, a daughter of George and Ethel Turner Ellsworth. She worked as a deputy clerk for many years for the United States District Court in CT. She was predeceased by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Alma and Byron Richards, and nephew William Richards. She is survived by her nephew James Richards (and wife Barbara), and great-nieces and great-nephews. Lura was a member of Center Church on the Green in New Haven. She loved giving tours of the New Haven Crypt at the church. She enjoyed knitting hats and mittens for the Mitten Tree at the church.
The family requests that donations in her memory go to the New Haven Crypt Assoc. Checks can be made out to the New Haven Crypt Association and mailed to 311 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Online donations may be made via the Center Church PayPal account; donors should specify "the Crypt" in the memo section: https://centerchurchonthegreen.org/giving/donate-online/
. Please see her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
.