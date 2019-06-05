New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Cornerstone Christian Center
349 Wheelers Farm Rd.
Milford, CT
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Cornerstone Christian Center
349 Wheelers Farm Rd.
Milford, CT
Lustell Watts Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lustell Watts Sr. Obituary
Watts Sr., Lustell
Lustell Watts, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 31st surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1937 in Beatrice, Alabama. He was the son of Dock and Inez Watts. He is survived by his siblings Shirley, Lillian and Dock Jr.; children Vennie, Lisa and Alfred. A celebration of life will be held June 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Center, 349 Wheelers Farm Rd., Milford, CT 06461. Calling hours 5 p.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Watts family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019
