Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
1947 - 2020
Luz M. Perez-Lopez Obituary
Perez-Lopez, Luz M.
Luz M. Perez-Lopez, 72, of New Haven, departed this life on February 17, 2020. Ms. Perez-Lopez was born in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, on December 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Gudelio Olivencia and Fidela Perez Olivencia. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Laurel Woods Apple Rehabilitation Center as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her children, Maria Fonseca, Marcial Flores (Arabelle), Nancy Vasquez and George Flores; sisters, Conchita Perez and Carmen Espada; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jose Perez and Jose Masso.
A celebration of Ms. Perez-Lopez's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2020
