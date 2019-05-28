Rivera, Luz Maria

Luz Maria Rivera, age 88, of New Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 27, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford. She was born on March 15, 1930 in Puerto Rico to the late Guillermino Rodriguez. Luz came to the United States in 1963. She was a true homemaker, taking care of her family and believed very strongly in her Catholic faith. She is survived by her two sons, Luis (Eva) E. Rivera of New Haven and Luis Gonzalez Jr. of New Haven, one brother Francisco (Carmen) Gonzalez of Florida, one sister Virginia Gonzalez of Florida, four grandchildren, David and Jomarie Padilla, and Luis and Mark Gonzalez, one great-grandchildren David Padilla Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Maria Rivera and her daughter-in-law Daisy Gonzalez. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Funeral home services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. To leave an online condolence of tribute, please visit

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2019