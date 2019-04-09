Rodriguez, Luz

Luz M. Rodriguez of New Haven died peacefully on April 8, 2019 at Masonicare with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late Alberto Rodriguez. Luz was born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico on July 11, 1935 a daughter of the late Diego Rivera Cruz and Maria Dolores Cruz. She worked for Lender's Bagel Bakery for several years. Luz was an advocate for church members and friends. She was very generous, strong willed, positive and compassionate and always welcomed people into her home. Luz was the loving mother of Lucy, Alberto Jr., Edwin, Orlando, Phillip and Migdalia Rodriguez. Devoted sister to Hade Rodriguez, Angel Luis Rivera and the late Laura Rivera, Hilda Ortiz, Eva, Guillermo, Victor and Richard Rivera. She was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. Graveside service will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Share a memory and sign Luz' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019