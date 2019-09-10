New Haven Register Obituaries
Smith, Lydia Augusta
Lydia Augusta Smith, 77 of East Haven passed away September 9, 2019 at her home. Beloved mother of Gita Roess and her husband Don MacMillan of Madison and Virginia Tullock of New York. Lydia was born in Attleboro, MA on October 3, 1942, a daughter of the late Ezra and Virginia Fernandez Smith. Prior to her retirement, Lydia worked for the Echlin Corporation for several years. She also leaves sisters, Hope Babcock of Florida, Shirley Kalweit of Colorado and was predeceased by a sister, Noel Chandler and a brother, Sheldon Smith. Lydia was also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Lydia's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019
