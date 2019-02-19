Castell, Lydia

Lydia Castell, age 75, of Shelton peacefully entered into rest in her home on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Keith Morgan. She was born in Wuerzburg, Germany on February 7, 1944 the daughter of the late Konrad and Maria Sittinger. Lydia was a wonderful cook and avid gardener. She enjoyed traveling to the islands and trips to Europe. She is also survived by her step-son Bryn Morgan, her brother Peter Sittinger and his wife Ingrid, her niece Sabine Sittinger and her nephew Jurgen Sittinger. She was predeceased by her son Michael Castell. Friends are invited to greet Lydia's family on Friday February 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. Her memorial service will take place in the funeral home at 12 p.m. with Rev. Michael F. Dogali, Pastor of St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2019