Civitelli, Lydia
Lydia Civitelli 94 of East Haven passed away at home on October 8, 2019. She was born May 21, 1925 in New Bedford, MA. She is survived by her son, Joseph Civitelli Jr. (widow of Linda) of East Haven and daughter, Jo-Ann Farace (Frank) of Branford. Lydia is also survived by two grandchildren, Dana Howd (Jason) of Branford and Jessica Farace (Rob Setaro) of North Haven along with two great-grandchildren, Harlow and Emersyn Howd. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph Civitelli Sr. and daughter, Susan Ann Civitelli (2016).
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019