Sansone, Lydia R.
Lydia R. Sansone of East Haven died peacefully on March 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. She was the wife of the late Michael Sansone. Lydia was born in Italy on December 18, 1927 to the late Aronne and Elizabeth Uglietti Rossi. She was the Secretary to the Controller of First New Haven National Bank for several years prior to retiring and was a member of the Jolly Timers for 40 years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Denise Sansone, grandchildren Zachary and Elisa Sansone and her dear friends Dee Gallucci and Marie McLean. She was predeceased be her sons Michael and Aronne Sansone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. There will be no visiting hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Lydia's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020