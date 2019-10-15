New Haven Register Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Lydia Rausch Krier


1924 - 2019
Lydia Rausch Krier Obituary
Krier, Lydia Rausch
Lydia Rausch Krier, 95, a resident of Elim Park Baptist Home in Cheshire since 2004, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 14th, 2019 after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Connecticut, she was born in New Haven on July 19, 1924.
Lydia married the late Stanley Robertson Krier on July 16, 1949 at the New Haven Evangelical Free Church, where she was an active member for many years, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and participating on various boards. A resident of Orange for many years and then Plainfield, Southington, and lastly Cheshire, Lydia always found a way to serve in her community and her church.
Lydia was predeceased by her brothers Otto and Oscar Rausch, and sister Emily Bacheldor. She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Siglin, her two sons, S. Jonathan Krier (Linda) and Donald A. Krier (Connie), seven grandchildren: Kristen Krier, Justin Krier, Jennifer Althouse (Andrew), Garrett Krier (Trisha), Zachary Krier, Andrew Krier (Tabitha), and Matthew Krier, and two great-grandchildren. Her sweet spirit and willingness to smile and enjoy a good laugh will be greatly missed.
Friends are invited to visit with Lydia's family on Friday, October 18th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A service will be held in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private. For more information or to send condolences, see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019
