Lynda Brown Spotwell gloriously departed on June 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. Lynda aka "LBoogie" a long time DC resident was born on November 20, 1953 in New Haven, CT. Lynda was a graduate of Hillhouse High School, and attended Florida A&M University. She was predeceased by her mother Charlotte Willerford Johnson Brown. Lynda retired as an Executive Assistant from PEW Charitable Trust and she also had a long career in the hospitality industry. Lynda is survived by her sister Charlyne Brooks of Stamford, CT, brother John Johnson, Jr. of Washington, DC, nephew, Michael Brooks and niece, Nicole Johnson as well as aunts, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends. A memorial service and repast celebrating Lynda's life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1247-1253 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT at 11:00 AM.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019
