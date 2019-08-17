|
White, Lynn A.
Lynn Anthony White, 68 of North Haven died peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center, Meriden with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of forty two years to Ann Jenson White. Lynn was born in Barrie, Vermont on August 31, 1950, a son of Rita Barnett White of West Suffield, CT and the late Phillip D. White. He had resided in West Suffield for many years, and New Haven for seven years before moving to North Haven thirty six years ago. Lynn was a licensed funeral director for Keenan Funeral Homes of West Haven and North Branford for forty years, retiring in 2016. He received his degree in Mortuary Science from the American Academy McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science in New York City in 1967, did his apprenticeship at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, and went to work for Keenan Funeral Home in 1976. In addition to his wife, Lynn is survived by two sons, Daniels (Jenna) White of Needham, MA and Dean (Kristen) White of North Haven, two brothers, Phillip (Cynthia) White and Clint White of West Suffield, and four beloved grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Emmett and Myles White. Lynn's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 20th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Everyone is invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven on Wednesday, August 21st for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Lynn's name may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Connecticut Ave., #5, Norwalk, CT 06854 or www.jdrf.org/
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2019