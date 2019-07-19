Roberts, Lynn Ann

Lynn Ann Roberts, daughter of Sarah and George H. Roberts Jr., came into this world February 25, 1960 and passed away July 10, 2019 at the age of 59. Lynn grew up in North Haven, lived in Branford, raised two children in Guilford and found her forever home in Clinton, Connecticut - at a place called Serendipity. She was predeceased by her father and leaves behind her two children; Sarah Emma Bengtson and Justin Randall Bengtson.

Lynn was the sole proprietor of Lyrob Graphics for over thirty years which supported her and her children until her recent retirement. She found her passion and purpose as an artist and creator of beauty. Lynn was a friend of Lois and Bill W. for over thirty years and believed in giving back to the Twelve Step Community. Lynn's greatest passion was her Doberman Pinschers. She bred several litters under the Kyoti name. She and her soul dog, Legacee, shall continue their adventures in the afterlife.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research.Honor Lynn by pursuing your passions and chasing your dreams. Services will be unique and private.For online condolences, please visit www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com Published in Shoreline Times on July 26, 2019