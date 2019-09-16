|
Kaufmann, Lynn
Lynn Kaufmann, age 78, formerly of Madison, CT, passed away in her home in Wausau, WI on September 5th after a brave two year battle with cancer. Lynn grew up in Shrewsbury and Rumson, NJ, daughter of John H Mount and Phyllis (MacKay) Mount. She moved from Madison, CT, to Conyers, GA, then Lynn Haven, FL, Old Saybrook, CT, and Nashua, NH, before finally settling in Wausau WI. She was known for her contagious smile and laughter, and her desire to always help those around her. Lynn was a devoted mother to Kristine Kaufmann Shiverick of Wausau, WI, and Charles Kaufmann of Sudbury, MA, grandmother to Benjamin, Elizabeth, Alexander, and Margaret, and a loyal friend to many. She was a passionate dog owner and avid dog-walker. You could find her out on the trails of Sylvan Hill even on the coldest of days. She loved nature and seeing the beauty in the world, traits she passed on to her children. Lynn dedicated her time for many years as an Aspirus Hospital Volunteer and enjoyed the opportunity to bring some happiness to each and every person she interacted with. Lynn also enjoyed line dancing and formed many strong friendships within her dancing group.
A Celebration of Lynn Kaufmann's Life will be held for friends and family at 11:00 a.m. CT on October 13, 2019 at the Chalet at Sylvan Hill at 1329 Sylvan St., Wausau,WI. A gathering time will follow the service.
Published in Shoreline Times on Sept. 20, 2019