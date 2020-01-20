|
Dean, Lynn M.
Lynn Merry Dean, 73, of North Branford passed away January 16, 2020 after a long struggle with complications from metastatic breast cancer. She leaves her husband, Robert Dean, of North Branford, her son, Jeffrey Dean of Kitchener Ontario, her daughter, Holly Meyer, of Gig Harbor, WA, and four grandchildren, Lillian, Noah, Rhys, and Jackson. She was born Lynn Hartford on September 21, 1946 at Philadelphia Naval Hospital to Harlin E. Hartford and Lillian Heritage Hartford. She graduated from Fitch High School in Mystic in 1964 and completed a BS in Physical Therapy from The University of Connecticut in 1969. Lynn and Robert were married in 1969 and lived in Upstate New York for 6 years prior to moving to North Branford. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She retired from a 47-year career as a Physical Therapist, starting with Albany Medical Center's Physical Medicine Dept. for 6 years, then 41 years with Visiting Nurse Agencies. Her kindness and gentle help earned her the lasting affection of her many in-home patients. Her favorite things were cooking, reading, family, Fall and Winter holidays, shopping with friends, and especially travel to visit her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed both by family and friends. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd. North Branford, Thursday January 23, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral service's will be held at 11am at the Funeral Home on Friday. Burial will be private. To leave online condolence or tribute please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 21, 2020