Rhodes, Lynvert "Creature"
Lynvert "Creature" Rhodes, age 74, husband to Eulalie "Roz" Rhodes and resident of Norwich, entered into eternal rest Nov. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1945 in Darlington, S.C., son of the late Sammy Lee & Beersheba London Rhodes. Lynvert worked as a residential recovery specialist & case manager for The Sound Community Service, Inc. (S.C.S.I.) in New London.
In addition to his wife Roz, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Santo Rhodes of Hamden, his son's mother Bertha Rhodes of Woodbridge, grandchildren Alexandra, Zoe & Kaiya Rhodes of Hamden, one very special grandson King Eli Little and step daughter Dinyse Smith both of Norwich and several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 a.m. from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019
