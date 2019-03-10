|
|
Branham Jr., Lynwood
Lynwood Hill Branham Jr. was born March 15, 1965 to Linwood Branham and Lazelle Knight in New Haven, CT. He leaves behind his devoted wife Tanya Branham and his four children: Jenel, Daniel (Davina), Troi and Lynnae, and one grandson Jedan. He also leaves behind his three brothers Count, Jahim, and Khalil, and three sisters Ayesha, Kera (Charles), and Erica. His family includes a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to cherish his memories. Homegoing services for Lynwood will be held Tues. March 12, 2019, at Trinity Temple (285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT). Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven,CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Branham family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019