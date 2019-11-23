|
|
Talmadge, M. Janice
M. Janice "Jan" Talmadge, age 80, passed away at her home on November 22, 2019. Jan was born in Barnesville, NC, a daughter of the late David and Melba (Sealey) Britt. She is survived by her husband George H. Talmadge; her daughters Barbara Talmadge-Keimig and her husband Michael of East Walpole, MA and Pat Heath of Hillsborough, NC; her son David Talmadge and his wife Deborah of Hamden; grandchildren MeiLa Heath, Samantha Talmadge, Jenna Kelly, Alexandra Talmadge, Maura Keimig, Daniel, Kevin and Todd Collins; her sister Linda Britt of Douglasville, GA; and her brother Ray Britt of Orrum, NC. Jan formerly worked for the U.S. Navy Department, Quinnipiac College, and a number of years in the accounting department of the Waterbury Farrell Company. She has been a resident of Hamden for the past 56 years and was an active member of her church, Mt. Carmel Congregational.
Friends are invited to visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Monday, Nov. 25th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. All may attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. by going directly to Mt. Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation: ww5.komen.org. To send a condolence to her family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019