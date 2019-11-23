New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Talmadge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Janice Talmadge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Janice Talmadge Obituary
Talmadge, M. Janice
M. Janice "Jan" Talmadge, age 80, passed away at her home on November 22, 2019. Jan was born in Barnesville, NC, a daughter of the late David and Melba (Sealey) Britt. She is survived by her husband George H. Talmadge; her daughters Barbara Talmadge-Keimig and her husband Michael of East Walpole, MA and Pat Heath of Hillsborough, NC; her son David Talmadge and his wife Deborah of Hamden; grandchildren MeiLa Heath, Samantha Talmadge, Jenna Kelly, Alexandra Talmadge, Maura Keimig, Daniel, Kevin and Todd Collins; her sister Linda Britt of Douglasville, GA; and her brother Ray Britt of Orrum, NC. Jan formerly worked for the U.S. Navy Department, Quinnipiac College, and a number of years in the accounting department of the Waterbury Farrell Company. She has been a resident of Hamden for the past 56 years and was an active member of her church, Mt. Carmel Congregational.
Friends are invited to visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Monday, Nov. 25th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. All may attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. by going directly to Mt. Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation: ww5.komen.org. To send a condolence to her family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -