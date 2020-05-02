Torrey, Mabel A.

Mabel A. Smith Torrey, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 26 at Shady Knoll Health Center, Seymour Connecticut. Previously she lived for many years at the Southampton Estates in Southampton Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel E. Torrey.

Mabel is survived by her older brother Lewis Oliver (Dorothy) of Valparaiso, Indiana, daughter Deb Torrey, daughter, Judy (George) Catalano and son Dave (Sara) Torrey, and grandchildren Joshua Torrey (Cara Newman), Catherine Catalano and Jacob Torrey.

Interment will take place in Pennsylvania at a time to be announced.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: The Resident's Fund at Southampton Estates, 238 Street Road Southampton, PA 18966.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store