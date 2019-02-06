Ferrucci, Mable (Mae)

Mable "Mae" Brancato Ferrucci, 88 of West Haven, passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Born in Carrabassett, Maine on May 4, 1930, daughter of the late Ramie and Emma Bredeau Gaudet. Mae is survived by her daughters Karen (Ed) Canty, Janine Brancato, son David Brancato, sister Hazel (Rennie) Mattei and 4 beloved grandchildren. Mae was predeceased by her husband Daniel Ferrucci, former spouse James Brancato and sisters Regina Firine and Annie Gaudet.

Mae was employed as a real estate agent for Century 21 and worked for the New Haven Real Estate School. She devoted many years of volunteering at the Beth El Shelter in Milford. Mae served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Victory Church and crocheted hundreds of afghans for the homeless. Mae was an avid reader and enjoyed yoga, Reiki, Tai-Chi, bird watching and attended many weekend retreats. The family would like to thank Erica and Alex, two special caregivers for their kindness and friendship. Also, thank you to the staff at CT Hospice Home Care.

Visitation will take place on Thursday from 5 to 7 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 o'clock. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Cornell Feline Health Center, 235 Hungerford Hill Road, Ithaca, NY 14853. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2019