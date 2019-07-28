|
|
Madonna, Madaline Esposito
Madeline A. Esposito Madonna entered into eternal rest at home on July 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side; born in New Haven, November 7, 1931, daughter of the late James and Nellie Esposito. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Philip A. Madonna. She is survived by her son, Philip A. Madonna, Jr. (Michelle Stonier) , daughter, Michele A. Madonna (Sharon Villano) beloved brother Angelo Esposito, sisters-in law Rose Ryan and Lori Esposito. Grandchildren Stephanie (Timothy) Madonna Doyle and Philip Madonna III (Erica Valente), great-granddaughter Julia Doyle and many nieces and nephews. Madeline worked for over 40 years at Marlin Firearms in Human Resources. She was devoted to her family and church; adored her children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and her granddog Hobbs. She loved sharing family dinners she prepared with her special Italian recipes. She especially enjoyed her time with her brother spending afternoons together catching up over coffee and taking casino trips. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great-granddaughter Julia. Madeline's kindness and generosity for others was one of her greatest gifts to those who knew her.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in St. Therese's Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Special thanks to the staff from VNA Community Health & Hospice, Family Matters Home Care, and Evergreen Woods Health Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Madeline's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in New Haven Register from July 29 to July 30, 2019