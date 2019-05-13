Lane, Madaline M.

On Sunday, May 12th, 2019, Madaline M. Lane of Branford, CT formerly a longtime resident of West Greenwich, RI passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at CT Hospice in Branford, CT. Wife of the late, devoted and loving husband, Frank W. Lane, who passed away on April 13, 2009. Madaline was born in Cumberland, RI on Aug. 9, 1927, daughter of the late Henry McCourt and Edith Leeming McCourt.

Madaline was cared for and deeply loved by her daughter, Carol M. Fonicello and son-in-law Scott E. Fonicello of North Branford, CT. She was predeceased by her son, Frank R. Lane, in 2014. Frank was an extremely warm and caring son. Also survived by her thoughtful daughter, Kathleen A. Bagube and her husband Reginald of Sparks, NV and a special daughter-in-law, Heidi Lane (wife of Frank R. Lane) of Wethersfield, CT.

Madaline received her bachelor's degree from the Rhode Island College of Education in 1948 and her master's degree from the University of Connecticut in 1968. She had a passion for teaching special education in Warwick and Cranston Public Schools in RI for over thirty years. Madaline was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, an extremely loving wife and mother. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her family and friends by having many large gatherings over the weekends filled with a variety of delicious food, outdoor activities, lively music and dancing! Her family would like to extend a very special thanks to Dr. Ann Datunashvili, the nurses and staff at The Hearth at Gardenside and the Guilford VNA hospice staff for providing exceptional care to Madaline.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, 731 Main St., Branford, on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Madaline M. Lane and sent to the Connecticut Hospice Inc., Homeport Cove, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405-4906 or www.hospice.com Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019