Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Janover, Madeleine
Madeleine Janover, 68, of New Haven, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 from ovarian cancer. She was born on June 28, 1950 in Manhattan to Richard and Claire Janover, and raised in Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her daughter, Claira Janover and her brother, Michael Janover.
Throughout her careers as a union leader and school teacher, she was well loved and respected by everyone she touched. She cared deeply about the welfare of both people and animals, having 18 pets throughout her lifetime, and devoting herself to education and social progress. She will be remembered for her spirit, humor, and generosity. Family and friends extend gratitude to Smilow Cancer Hospital and Connecticut Hospice for their care.
A Memorial Service will be held at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven at 11:30 o'clock on Sunday morning, February 10. All are invited to visit starting at 10:30 a.m. Donations to a , in her name, are welcome. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019
