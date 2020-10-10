1/1
Madeline Dupere Belanger
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belanger, Madeline Dupere
Madeline Dupere Belanger, 93, of Branford passed away October 8, 2020 in the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Wife of the late Rosario "Squirrel" Belanger. Beloved mother of Gail (Barry) Latham and John Belanger all of Branford and the late Linda Muro, Jocelyn and Steve Belanger. Also survived by 13 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 11 siblings. Madeline was born in Mount Carmel, Quebec, Canada on March 12, 1927 a daughter of the late Herve and Maria DesJardins Dupere.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Wednesday at 1:00 PM in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. (Please meet at Cemetery office at 12:45). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Madeline's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Gathering
12:45 PM
Please meet at Cemetery office
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved