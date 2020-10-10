Belanger, Madeline Dupere
Madeline Dupere Belanger, 93, of Branford passed away October 8, 2020 in the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Wife of the late Rosario "Squirrel" Belanger. Beloved mother of Gail (Barry) Latham and John Belanger all of Branford and the late Linda Muro, Jocelyn and Steve Belanger. Also survived by 13 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 11 siblings. Madeline was born in Mount Carmel, Quebec, Canada on March 12, 1927 a daughter of the late Herve and Maria DesJardins Dupere.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Wednesday at 1:00 PM in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. (Please meet at Cemetery office at 12:45). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org
. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Madeline's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net