1/1
Madeline Mastracchio
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mastracchio, Madeline
Madeline "Babe" Mastracchio, 91, of Hamden died July 10th, after a long illness at Yale New Haven St. Raphael Campus. Born in New Haven, July 10, 1929, daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena Lanziero, she was the loving wife of Nicholas Mastracchio Sr. A lifelong Hamden resident, Madeline enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Nicholas (Nancy-Lee) Mastracchio of Southington and Anthony (Andrea) Mastracchio of FL; daughters, Linda Mancheski of Branford, Cindy Buchter of Hamden, and Debbie (John) Melillo of Meriden, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Ralph, Frank, James, Louis,and Anthony Lanziero Jr., and sisters Kitty Venditto and Ann Ceraso. There are no calling hours, instead friends are asked to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church TUESDAY 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in All saints cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved