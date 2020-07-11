Mastracchio, Madeline
Madeline "Babe" Mastracchio, 91, of Hamden died July 10th, after a long illness at Yale New Haven St. Raphael Campus. Born in New Haven, July 10, 1929, daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena Lanziero, she was the loving wife of Nicholas Mastracchio Sr. A lifelong Hamden resident, Madeline enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Nicholas (Nancy-Lee) Mastracchio of Southington and Anthony (Andrea) Mastracchio of FL; daughters, Linda Mancheski of Branford, Cindy Buchter of Hamden, and Debbie (John) Melillo of Meriden, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Ralph, Frank, James, Louis,and Anthony Lanziero Jr., and sisters Kitty Venditto and Ann Ceraso. There are no calling hours, instead friends are asked to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church TUESDAY 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in All saints cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org