Palermo, Madeline
Madeline Palermo of New Haven, age 91 entered into eternal life Thursday, November 14, 2019. She is survived by 2 sisters, Lorraine D' Addio of New Haven, Lucille Virgulto of Northford, 1 Brother Nicholas Palermo of North Branford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30am, Saint Francis Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven. Burial at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Wednesday from 9-10am. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdemmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019