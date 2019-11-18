New Haven Register Obituaries
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Francis Church
397 Ferry Street
New Haven, CT
Madeline Palermo Obituary
Palermo, Madeline
Madeline Palermo of New Haven, age 91 entered into eternal life Thursday, November 14, 2019. She is survived by 2 sisters, Lorraine D' Addio of New Haven, Lucille Virgulto of Northford, 1 Brother Nicholas Palermo of North Branford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:30am, Saint Francis Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven. Burial at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Wednesday from 9-10am. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdemmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019
