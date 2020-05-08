Sachse, Madeline
Madeline Sachse, of Northford, Connecticut, passed away on May 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Madeline was born May 19, 1929 in Watertown, Connecticut. She was raised in Connecticut, calling Watertown, Milford, Northford, Litchfield, Bantam, and Madison all home throughout her life. Madeline's passing was preceded by that of her husband, Richard Sachse of New Haven; her parents' John Oliver and Madeline Kielty Oliver of Watertown, and her brother, Clifford Oliver of Ohio. She is survived by her two daughters, Maggie (George) Sachse-Skidd of Warren, and Elizabeth (David Higginson) Fletcher of Madison; her eight grandchildren, Georgia (Brian) Thayer of Litchfield, Liza Fletcher of New Haven, Brian Fletcher of Madison, Gabrielle (Matthew Donofrio) Sachse-Skidd of New Milford, Katelynn (Jameson) Altieri of Guilford, Meghan Higginson of Madison, Alden Sachse-Skidd of Cheshire, and Auguste Sachse-Skidd of Warren; and her doting Shih Tzu, Willie Nelson. As her children and grandchildren will attest, Madeline was a significant part of each of their lives, nurturing and loving them from the time they were born, until her passing. Madeline loved the outdoors, sports, games, animals (especially dogs), and all things music - including singing which she did nearly every day without exception. Throughout her life, Madeline could often be found playing tag, "kick the can," board games, or cards with her children and grandchildren, or taking them to her favorite parks and restaurants. Madeline will be remembered by her loved ones for her unparalleled love of life, infectious spirit, and limitless compassion. Always eager to help and care for others, Madeline's fun loving and nurturing spirit will live on in those she touched, and will be carried forward in life by her family. A Catholic Mass will be scheduled in Madeline's honor, the details for which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, Madeline's family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, or online at www.humanesociety.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.