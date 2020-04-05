|
Squeglia, Madeline
Madeline Acito Squeglia, 102, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Meadow Mills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hamden. She was the beloved wife to her devoted husband of 68 years, the late Salvatore J. Squeglia. Madeline was born in New Haven on January 10, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Josephine D'Amato Acito. A lifelong resident of New Haven, Madeline was a graduate of the former Commercial High School. After raising her children, Madeline worked for the former New Haven Savings Bank as a Customer Service Representative, a job she enjoyed tremendously. In retirement, Madeline enjoyed writing poetry, playing the organ, going on frequent trips to the casino, but most of all loving her grandchildren. Mother of Salvatore T. Squeglia (Alice Caprio) and Marilyn Zona (Ralph). Grandma to her three loving grandchildren Sara Squeglia (John Ramsey), Jonathan and Christopher Zona. Sister of Estelle Celoni and the late Rose Hillman, Joseph and Gabriel Acito. Aunt of James Celoni (Bernadette), Martin Hillman (Anita), Thomas Morgillo (Lisa), Michael Morgillo (Elaine) and Clare Celatto. Later in Madeline's life she was blessed with and extended loving family, Marisa Ferrucci (Timothy), Annie Caprio, Isabella and Liliana Ferrucci, Eric and Raeann Curtis, all of which welcomed her into their family with much love and respect.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice, 199 Park Road Extension, Ste. 102, Middlebury, CT 06762
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 6, 2020